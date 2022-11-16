Talks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Safety Zone Moving in Right Direction - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Discussions on potentially establishing a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) are going in the right direction, although more clarity is needed, Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"The initiative is moving in the right direction, but clarity is needed, including in terms of performance verification," Ulyanov told reporters during his visit to the United Nations in New York.