Talks Ongoing for Additional US-Russia-Israel Security Meeting in Coming Weeks - Netanyahu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Talks are ongoing on convening another US-Russia-Israel national security meeting of advisers in Jerusalem in the coming weeks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday as quoted by Channel 13 tv News-Israel.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat met in Jerusalem in June to discuss Syria and other security issues.

"Negotiations are underway to hold an additional national security meeting at the level of advisers from Israel, Russia, the United States in Jerusalem in the coming weeks," Netanyahu said at the session of the Cabinet.