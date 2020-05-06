Talks Still Underway to Restart Travel Between Nations in Control of Outbreak - Sources

No decision has been taken yet on whether a select group of countries that have managed to get on top of the coronavirus pandemic should resume flights to help their struggling economies, an Israeli government source told Sputnik on Tuesday

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Israel, Austria, Denmark and Greece had clubbed together to reconnect their businesses and tourism industries, while Australia and New Zealand were working on a similar plan.

"Consultations on the possible resumption of air travel have not been concluded yet. Conditions in each country, including in that particular group, are being considered," the source said.

Israeli media have reported that the same countries, excluding Australia, were also weighing whether to reopen their borders to foreign tourists to mitigate economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak after they succeeded in keeping the lid on it.