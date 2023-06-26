Open Menu

Talks To Extend Grain Deal May Intensify In Early July, Possibly At Highest Level - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Talks to Extend Grain Deal May Intensify in Early July, Possibly at Highest Level - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Negotiations on the extension of the grain deal may intensify from the beginning of July and possibly at the highest level, a source familiar with the process told Sputnik.

Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Russia believes that July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination.

"There is a high probability that negotiations will enter an active phase from the beginning of July," the source said, adding that "there is such a possibility" that they will be at the highest level.

