UrduPoint.com

Talks To Solve UK-France Fishing Row To Resume Next Week: London

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

Talks to solve UK-France fishing row to resume next week: London

Talks between France and Britain to resolve a post-Brexit fishing rights crisis that have strained already-tense relations between the two countries will resume next week, London said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Talks between France and Britain to resolve a post-Brexit fishing rights crisis that have strained already-tense relations between the two countries will resume next week, London said Friday.

British minister David Frost and France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune met for talks in Paris on Thursday and "expect to speak again early next week," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France London Paris David

Recent Stories

Meeting reviewed held in the Committee Room of the ..

Meeting reviewed held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office

2 minutes ago
 Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup s ..

Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup semis

2 minutes ago
 KP RTIC arranges awareness seminar on 'Claim Your ..

KP RTIC arranges awareness seminar on 'Claim Your Rights Campaign

2 minutes ago
 SU to conduct second phase of pre-entry test on No ..

SU to conduct second phase of pre-entry test on Nov. 7

2 minutes ago
 Mine Explosion Kills 2 in Eastern Afghanistan - Re ..

Mine Explosion Kills 2 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

11 minutes ago
 US Arrests Analyst Danchenko as Part of Probe Into ..

US Arrests Analyst Danchenko as Part of Probe Into Origin of Russia Investigatio ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.