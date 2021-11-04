Talks to solve UK-France fishing row to resume next week: London

Talks between France and Britain to resolve a post-Brexit fishing rights crisis that have strained already-tense relations between the two countries will resume next week, London said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Talks between France and Britain to resolve a post-Brexit fishing rights crisis that have strained already-tense relations between the two countries will resume next week, London said Friday.

British minister David Frost and France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune met for talks in Paris on Thursday and "expect to speak again early next week," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.