Talks To Succeed Merkel Hit Snags Over Climate, Finance

Efforts by German parties to form a new government to succeed Angela Merkel's coalition have run into hurdles, throwing their ambitious timetable to elect a new chancellor early next month into doubt

Berlin, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Efforts by German parties to form a new government to succeed Angela Merkel's coalition have run into hurdles, throwing their ambitious timetable to elect a new chancellor early next month into doubt.

Following the historic loss of Merkel's conservatives in September's general election, the centre-left Social Democrats and their candidate Olaf Scholz came out in pole position to form the new ruling alliance.

But coalition talks with the ecologist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which seemed to be progressing surprisingly quickly in early October, have grown fractious.

If the parties are unable to crack the toughest nuts by the end of the month, participants said the aim of seeing Scholz voted in as chancellor in the week of December 6 could face significant delays.

