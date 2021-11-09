UrduPoint.com

Talks Underway To Confirm Details Of Biden-Xi Summit By Year-End - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United States and China are continuing "working-level discussions" to finalize the details for a planned summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to take place by the end of the year, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Working-level discussions are underway to confirm details, but I do not have updates at this time," Jean-Pierre told a scheduled press briefing.

The upcoming meeting is part of ongoing efforts to "responsibly manage" the competition between the two countries, she said.

Jean-Pierre declined to say if the meeting might take place in November. "All we have, before the end of the year," she noted.

