Talks Underway to Create Safe Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Power Plant - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN atomic watchdog IAEA, said Sunday that he was negotiating a safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Grossi said the situation at the plant remained "precarious" after shelling in the area damaged the nuclear site's vital infrastructure.

The plant's last reactor was shut down on Saturday after external power supply was restored.

"I remain gravely concerned about the situation at the plant, which remains in danger as long as any shelling continues. To address this serious situation, consultations have begun on the urgent need to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant," he said.