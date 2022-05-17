Talks Underway to Unblock Black Sea Corridors for Ukraine Grain Exports - US Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Talks are currently underway to unblock corridors in the Black Sea and get Ukrainian grain into the global market, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"There are discussions ongoing at this moment to see how those corridors can be unblocked," Thomas-Greenfield told a briefing.

"We know that mines have been placed in the Black Sea. The Russians have blocked Ukrainian ships from moving in or out, and this is something that the Secretary-General has addressed with the Russians . It's something we have been discussing as well with the Ukrainians, how we can work to get some of the product that is available in Ukraine out into the market place."