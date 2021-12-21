Talks With Russia to Be More Productive in Environment of De-Escalation - US Diplomat

The United States believes any talks with Russia will be more productive if they happen in an atmosphere of de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States believes any talks with Russia will be more productive if they happen in an atmosphere of de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"We believe talks will be more productive if they happen in an environment of de-escalation instead of escalation.," Donfried told a press briefing.

The United States is continuing to deliver military assistance to Ukraine and the latest delivery took place last week, she added.