UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks With Sudan's Rebel Groups Underway, Some Progress Achieved - Sovereignty Council

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:22 PM

Talks With Sudan's Rebel Groups Underway, Some Progress Achieved - Sovereignty Council

Sudan is on its way to achieving a truce with armed rebel groups and movements operating in the country, Lieut. Gen. Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that negotiations were underway, and some issues can be seen as resolved

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Sudan is on its way to achieving a truce with armed rebel groups and movements operating in the country, Lieut. Gen. Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that negotiations were underway, and some issues can be seen as resolved.

In mid-May, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, Omar Qamar Al-Din, told Sputnik that the country's transitional government was holding talks with acting armed rebel groups in a bid to reach a peace agreement between the parties and resolve all internal conflict.

"Of course, peace is a key to resolve all political, economic and security issues, and the most important thing is to re-evaluate national cohesion of the Islamic community in the wake of long years of the war and its repercussions - it is one of the most crucial tasks and demands of the transitional period, alongside with achieving the people's aim - freedom, peace and justice," Atta said.

As for Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N), chaired by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, the transitional government should take some measures to facilitate the negotiation process, and the leader "is required to make some concessions," Atta added, noting that most parts of the core issues have already been resolved.

"We have made progress in the negotiations. As for the Revolutionary Front [an opposition alliance to the previous government], I think that the issue can be regarded as resolved, and there only security arrangements that are needed to be implemented. What about the Sudan Liberation Movement [SLM], Abdulwahid [Mohamed al Nur]'s wing, there are direct communication lines with him via the Sovereignty Council, represented by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as well as with the prime minister [Abdallah Hamdok] and the Forces of Freedom and Change," Atta said.

Talks between the rebel groups and Sudan's interim government are occurring to settle all the disputes left from former President Omar Bashir's regime.

In August, Sudan established the Sovereignty Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after Bashir was overthrown in April 2019. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Alliance Sudan April August 2019 All From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

‘Veena Malik may be suitable candidate for the p ..

15 minutes ago

Diamer Basha Dam would change fortune of people: N ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq's Prime Minister to visit Iran on ties: Iran' ..

4 minutes ago

Astrophysicists confirm universe age of 13.8 bln y ..

4 minutes ago

Jordan top court dissolves country's Muslim Brothe ..

4 minutes ago

Twitter Stocks See Over 5% Drop at Pre-Market Trad ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.