Talks With Ukraine's Leadership Pointless, Kiev Under Direct Foreign Control - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Moscow sees no point in talks with Kiev since the current Ukrainian authorities are completely dependent on foreign management, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev says.

"There is no trust, and cannot be any, in such 'partners' in international relations, who compete in constant nonsense. This means that negotiations with them are absolutely pointless," Medvedev said in an article published by the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

According to Medvedev, Ukraine is headed by people who seek to make a profit, and nobody in Kiev is ready to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the country.

"The Ukrainian leaders of the current generation are absolutely dependent people. Much has already been said and written about this, including in the well-known article by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin.

The country is under direct foreign control," Medvedev said.

The deputy chairman of the Russian security council pointed out that while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not agree with what is happening in Ukraine, he is in a position where he must defend the views that are "repulsive" to him.

According to Medvedev, Ukraine depends on cash injections from the US and the EU and Kiev is under the direct management of Washington, although the United States "does not need anything from Ukraine, except for confrontation with Russia."

Medvedev emphasized that such an alliance is "extremely fragile and at some point will scatter to dust."

