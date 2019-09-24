UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks With US On Establishment Of Safe Zone In Syria Continue - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:47 PM

Talks With US on Establishment of Safe Zone in Syria Continue - Erdogan

The talks with the United States on the formation of a safe zone in Syria continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The talks with the United States on the formation of a safe zone in Syria continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

"Our talks with the United States with a view of establishing a safe zone in Syria continue," Erdogan said.

"We intend to establish a peace corridor with a depth of thirty kilometers and a length of 480 kilometers in Syria, and enable the settlement of 2 million Syrians there with the support of the international community," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria New York United States Tayyip Erdogan Million

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.