Talks With US on Establishment of Safe Zone in Syria Continue - Erdogan

The talks with the United States on the formation of a safe zone in Syria continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday

"Our talks with the United States with a view of establishing a safe zone in Syria continue," Erdogan said.

"We intend to establish a peace corridor with a depth of thirty kilometers and a length of 480 kilometers in Syria, and enable the settlement of 2 million Syrians there with the support of the international community," he said.