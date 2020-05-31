UrduPoint.com
Tallahassee Police Detain Driver Of Truck Which Drove Through Crowd Of Protesters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Tallahassee police on Saturday arrested a driver of the truck which drove through the crowd during the George Floyd protest in Florida's capital, and said that no one was injured during the incident.

"This morning, as a peaceful protest was occurring downtown along Monroe Street near the Capitol building, a vehicle proceeded into the crowd. The driver was immediately detained. As of this time, there are no known injuries," the police tweeted.

According to the police, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said that the vehicle was moving at a slow rate of speed, and added that he supported peaceful protesters and condemned any violence towards them.

According to the NBC broadcaster, the truck stopped at a traffic light, and then suddenly started moving and hit the nearby protesters. Some people were knocked to the ground.

Numerous protests have been held this week across the United States after George Floyd, an African-American man, died in police custody on Monday. A white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during the arrest. A video circulating online shows Derek Chauvin pinning unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee; Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

