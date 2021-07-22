Tallinn Ambulance Service Fires 15 Workers Over Refusal to Get Vaccinated

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS) has dismissed 15 staff members after they refused to get vaccinated, Raul Adlas, the TEMS head, said on Thursday.

All employees, from nurses to doctors, must produce a health pass certifying their full vaccination to the human resources department. According to Adlas, fifteen workers chose not to get vaccinated.

"They received dismissal documents. Their contracts are terminated," the ambulance service head told the radio station Raadio 4.

Adlas noted that ambulance workers were obliged to protect their patients from a potential infection, therefore all of them should be vaccinated.

The labor inspection finds this measure legally justified. An employer can request workers' vaccination if it is the only opportunity to lower the risk of disease transmission.

Vaccination in Estonia has been underway since December 27. As of Thursday morning, almost 609,000 people have been vaccinated so far, which makes up 45.8% of the country's population, with about 533,000 people having received both shots of one of four vaccines used in Estonia ” Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, according to the health ministry.