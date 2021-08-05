UrduPoint.com

Tallinn Calls Video Of Estonian Consul's Detention In St. Petersburg 'Provocation'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:34 PM

Tallinn Calls Video of Estonian Consul's Detention in St. Petersburg 'Provocation'

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that the footage released by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), which shows the detention of the Estonian consul in St. Petersburg while receiving classified documents from a Russian citizen, was an allegedly staged provocation

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that the footage released by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), which shows the detention of the Estonian consul in St. Petersburg while receiving classified documents from a Russian citizen, was an allegedly staged provocation.

On Tuesday, FSB published the video of Mart Latter's detention when he was being handed over classified information on Russia's policy in the Arctic.

"The video of the detention.

.. is a staged provocation. In fact, what Russia claims did not happen," Kallas told the Delfi news portal.

She believes that Russia's move was to make it clear that there are no good-neighborly relations between it and Estonia.

Latte was detained on July 6 red-handed while receiving classified materials from a Russian citizen. Such activity is incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and is clearly hostile toward Russia, the FSB has said. The Russian Foreign Ministry declared Latte persona non grata.

