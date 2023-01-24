UrduPoint.com

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation By Creating Adjacent Zone - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by Creating Adjacent Zone - Russian Diplomat

Creating an adjacent zone in the Gulf of Finland will still not allow Estonia to restrict freedom of navigation there, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Creating an adjacent zone in the Gulf of Finland will still not allow Estonia to restrict freedom of navigation there, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Estonian authorities announced that they were working on the introduction of an adjacent zone in the Gulf of Finland within 24 nautical miles of the country's territorial sea. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that the move would allow the country to monitor compliance with its legislation and boost safety, environmental protection and protection of valuable archaeological and historical objects found in the sea.

"Estonia has the right to establish an adjacent zone and add it to its territorial waters, but the fact is that the sovereignty of the state does not apply to the adjacent zone and it is not possible to restrict freedom of navigation in the adjacent zone," Lipayev told the Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The diplomat added that the adjacent zone will only allow additional control over a vessel if it is suspected of violating the country's legislation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expects that maritime navigation in the Gulf of Finland will be guided by international maritime law, despite Estonia's plans to introduce the adjacent zone.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Estonia Finland

Recent Stories

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in ..

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

11 minutes ago
 DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievan ..

DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievances

3 minutes ago
 Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

3 minutes ago
 Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 2 ..

Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 25

3 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member appointed VP of SSSP

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.