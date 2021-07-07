Tallinn on Expulsion of Consul From Russia: Such Actions Receive Reciprocal Response

The Estonian Foreign Ministry does not rule out reciprocal response to expulsion of the country's consul Mart Latte from St. Petersburg, the ministry's spokesman, Aari Lemmik, said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Estonian Foreign Ministry does not rule out reciprocal response to expulsion of the country's consul Mart Latte from St. Petersburg, the ministry's spokesman, Aari Lemmik, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Russia's FSB said that Latte had been detained on July 6 red-handed while receiving classified documents from a Russian citizen. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared Latte persona non grata and said that the diplomat must leave the country within 48 hours.

According to Lemmik, Latte's detention is "staged" provocation by the FSB.

"In the practice of international relations, such expulsion usually receives a reciprocal response. It is also part of diplomatic practice that the details of the expulsion of diplomats are not publicly disclosed," Lemmik told Estonian broadcaster ERR.

He stressed that the Estonian diplomat carried out his usual work in the host country in accordance with the legislation regulating diplomatic activities.