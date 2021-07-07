UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tallinn On Expulsion Of Consul From Russia: Such Actions Receive Reciprocal Response

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Tallinn on Expulsion of Consul From Russia: Such Actions Receive Reciprocal Response

The Estonian Foreign Ministry does not rule out reciprocal response to expulsion of the country's consul Mart Latte from St. Petersburg, the ministry's spokesman, Aari Lemmik, said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Estonian Foreign Ministry does not rule out reciprocal response to expulsion of the country's consul Mart Latte from St. Petersburg, the ministry's spokesman, Aari Lemmik, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Russia's FSB said that Latte had been detained on July 6 red-handed while receiving classified documents from a Russian citizen. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared Latte persona non grata and said that the diplomat must leave the country within 48 hours.

According to Lemmik, Latte's detention is "staged" provocation by the FSB.

"In the practice of international relations, such expulsion usually receives a reciprocal response. It is also part of diplomatic practice that the details of the expulsion of diplomats are not publicly disclosed," Lemmik told Estonian broadcaster ERR.

He stressed that the Estonian diplomat carried out his usual work in the host country in accordance with the legislation regulating diplomatic activities.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg July From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved over Dilip Kum ..

4 minutes ago

SSP visits "Sabzi Mandi", cattle market to review ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign commonwealth development offIce delegation ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Says Will 'Deliver' to Putin His Team's Revi ..

4 minutes ago

Amsterdam Mayor Says No Updates on Condition of Cr ..

9 minutes ago

EU Says Belarus 'Further Isolates' Itself With Exp ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.