Tallinn Says Open Skies Treaty Important for Smaller Countries Like Estonia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Smaller countries like Estonia are interested in preserving the Open Skies Treaty, as they have no means, other than such reconnaissance flights, to keep an eye on military facilities of other nations, Defense Minister Juri Luik told the ERR broadcaster, following the US announcement of plans to quit the agreement.

The United States said on Friday it would exit the 2002 treaty in six months unless Russia returns to full compliance. President Donald Trump said that he is not ruling out the revival of the treaty or its replacement with a new deal. Moscow has denied breaking the terms of the pact, rejecting the US ultimatum.

"The Americans have other means of collecting information - satellites, in the first place. But for smaller countries, including Estonia, this treaty has a great value," Luik said in a Sunday interview.

The minister went on to express hope that the treaty would be finally salvaged.

"I believe that diplomats now have a very big role in trying to save this treaty. If the US does withdraw, we will all have to decide what to do next," Luik added.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. The agreement allows all 34 countries that have ratified the treaty to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.