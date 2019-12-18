UrduPoint.com
Tallinn Threatening Sputnik Estonia Employees With Criminal Cases Unless They Stop Working

Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:22 PM

The Estonian authorities are threatening Sputnik Estonia employees with criminal prosecution unless they stop working for the Rossiya Segodnya news agency by January 1, 2020, the agency's press service said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Estonian authorities are threatening Sputnik Estonia employees with criminal prosecution unless they stop working for the Rossiya Segodnya news agency by January 1, 2020, the agency's press service said Wednesday.

"Sputnik Estonia employees received letters from the management of the Police Department and the Border Guard of the country with direct threats of initiating criminal proceedings against them if they do not stop working relations with the parent organization, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, by January 1, 2020," it said.

"As justification for these actions, sanctions imposed by the European Union on March 17, 2014 against a number of individuals and legal entities in the light of events in Ukraine were mentioned," the press service said.

It said the agency was not on any EU sanctions lists.

"We consider the actions of the Estonian authorities to be blatant arbitrariness and plan to appeal to such international organizations as the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, UNESCO, the ECHR, demanding a proper assessment of this unprecedented case of violation of freedom of speech in recent years and measures to ensure the right of our journalists to carry out their professional activities," the press service said.

Kirill Vyshinsky, Rossiya Segodnya's executive director, said he would raise the issue of Estonian threats to Sputnik Estonia employees at a meeting of the presidium of the Russian Presidential Human Rights Council.

