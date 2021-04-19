Tallinn to Resume Air Traffic With Moscow From April 25

UrduPoint.com
Tallinn airport will resume air traffic with Moscow within one week with the first flight scheduled for April 25, the airport's press service said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Tallinn airport will resume air traffic with Moscow within one week with the first flight scheduled for April 25, the airport's press service said.

According to the press service, the flights will be performed by Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot once a week on Sundays. As of April 19, as many as 13 international routes will be opened from Tallinn Airport.

The press service reaffirms that 10-day self-isolation regime applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 persons per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. The obligation of self-isolation does not apply to those arriving from countries with the relevant indicator of less than 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

This week, passengers arriving from Finland, Ireland, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Malta may enter Estonia without restrictions. Entry into Estonia without restrictions is also allowed from third countries that are included in the list agreed in the European Union. This list currently includes Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Rwanda and New Zealand.

The time of self-isolation mandatory upon arrival can be shortened by taking a PCR test for COVID-19 no earlier than 72 hours before entering Estonia and a second test taken no earlier than on the sixth day of stay in the country. In case of negative results, self-isolation period may take less than 10 days.

