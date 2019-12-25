(@FahadShabbir)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Tallinn's pressure on Sputnik Estonia employees resembles the times of McCarthyism from the late 1940s-1950s in the United States, where alleged communists were subjected to persecution without proper evidence, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn said on Tuesday.

On December 18, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency said that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received letters from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that warned they would face criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the news agency by January 1. The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions over Ukraine as a pretext for possible legal action. Notably, Rossiya Segodnya insisted that it was not mentioned in any EU sanctions lists.

"The impression is that we are returning ” willingly or unwillingly ” to the era of McCarthyism in the United States, seemingly long-forgotten, while witnessing how an unwanted media outlet is labeled as a 'propaganda agency' and an 'information operations unit,'" the embassy said.

The embassy recalled that the situation around Sputnik Estonia had met an international reaction, with Harlem Desir, the head of the OSCE media watchdog, urging Tallinn to "refrain from unnecessary limitations on the work of foreign media which can affect the free flow of information."

According to Russian diplomats, there are many people in Estonia itself who speak against the crackdown on Sputnik.

Furthermore, there are Estonians who are working for the news agency.

"There is clear reputational damage for the country whose leaders declare their commitment to 'high democratic values' and speak about 'robust democracy' in Estonia. We wish the commitment to such values was reaffirmed not only in words but in deeds," the embassy added.

The current situation with Sputnik Estonia employees is not the first time when the news agency has been subjected to intimidation and threats on the part of the Baltic nation's authorities. In late October, the Estonian branches of banks that service the agency froze all transactions of salaries, taxes and corporate office rent payments. At the same time, the owner of the media's office in Tallinn unilaterally terminated the lease agreement.

Against the backdrop of fresh portion of pressure on Sputnik, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has urged Estonia to publicly show facts backing up Tallinn's claims that the news agency in the country was not pursuing its stated goals. Otherwise, Tallinn should apologize for defamation, according to the diplomat.

Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev, in turn, said that the punitive measures against Sputnik Estonia were creating a dangerous precedent that could trigger a chain reaction across Europe.