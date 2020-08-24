Tally of COVID-19 Cases in Japan Surpasses 63,500 as 745 New Infections Confirmed- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The number of those infected with the coronavirus in Japan has exceeded 63,500, as 745 new cases were registered on Sunday, national media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, which compiles data provided by the country's state agencies and local governments, the country's total cases count has reached 63,503, including 712 patients who were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February.

The death toll from the disease has increased by nine over the past 24 hours to 1,203, while more than 49,200 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.