Tally of COVID-19 Cases in Japan Surpasses 67,000 as 869 New Infections Detected - Reports

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has surpassed 67,000 people after 869 new infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, national media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has surpassed 67,000 people after 869 new infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, national media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, which compiles data provided by the country's state agencies and local governments, the country's total cases count has reached 67,350, including 712 patients who were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February.

Tokyo leads in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases with 226 infections registered in the past day.

The death toll from the disease has increased by nine over the past 24 hours to 1,273, after 19 people died over the past day. while more than 54,600 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.