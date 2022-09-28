Taman Mini Indonesia Park Almost Ready to Host G20 Events - Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

The renovation of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah Park in Indonesian capital city of Jakarta is nearing completion to host G20 events in October, Indonesian ministry of public works and housing said on Wednesday

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali from November 15-16 with several related events starting in October.

"(In) October, (the park) will host G20 events. Afterward, the park will be opened gradually for public visits," Head of the G20 Infrastructure Development Acceleration Task Force of the ministry, Achmad Gani Ghazaly Akman, said during a press conference.

Akman also said that the $70.9 million renovation project would make it possible to properly welcome G20 guests, however he did not disclose the exact date of the park's public opening.

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform that unites the world's major developed and emerging economies, whose goal is to ensure future global economic growth and prosperity.

