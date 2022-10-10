Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a downtown night club in Tampa, Florida, according to the city police.

"Just before 3AM (07:00 GMT) on October 9, 2022, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St.

Officers arrived to find one adult male victim deceased on scene from an apparent gunshot wound," the Tampa Police Department said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, four men and two women were injured in the shooting and were taken to nearby hospitals.

"A preliminary investigation suggests that a verbal altercation occurred between two large parties inside the lounge. The parties were escorted outside, where the altercation escalated when at least one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots," the police said.

No suspects have been arrested so far.

