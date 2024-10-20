Tanak triumphs to set up world rally title decider in Japan

Passau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Ott Tanak won the Central European Rally on Sunday to leave his slim title aspirations alive going into the season finale in Japan next month.

Tanak's Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville leads the 2024 championship by 25 points after crossing the line in third place.

The Belgian, a five-time world rally runner-up, was hoping to tie up his maiden WRC crown with one rally to spare.

But the 36-year-old lost valuable time when his car spun into a ditch on Saturday.

Neuville described the weekend in the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria, as "challenging".

"We wanted to bring home the title this weekend, but not at any price," said the Belgian, who requires six points at Rally Japan from November 21-24 to claim his maiden crown.

"For Japan we've got a comfortable lead. I'd like to say thanks to my team and sorry for mistake, but even world champions make mistakes!"

He was not the only driver to slip-up in this penultimate leg, spread over three countries, with eight-time former champion Sebastien Ogier crashing his Toyota into an electricity pole in Sunday's 17th stage whilst trailing Tanak by only 1.5sec.

"I came out of a bend too quick and hit some trees then the pole. I'm angry with myself and sad for my team," said the Frenchman.

Ogier's exit left Tanak in control, the 2019 world champion notching up his second win of the season after Sardinia back in June.

The Estonian moved on to 200 points for the year, with Neuville is in the driving seat on 225.

"Let's see (for the title). We took care to have a clean stage (after Ogier's crash) and bring the points home," Tanak said.

Top five standings after Sunday's closing stages

1. Ott Tanak/Martin Järveoja (EST/Hyundai) 2hr 37min 34.6sec, 2. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) at 7.0s, 3. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 39.8, 4. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JAP-IRL/Toyota) 1:21.0, 5. Gregoire Munster/Louis Louka (LUX-BEL, M/Sport-Ford) 3:41.9

Stage winners

Stage winners: Sebastien Ogier (SS1, SS3, SS8, SS11, SS13, SS14), Ott Tanak (SS5, SS9, SS12), Thierry Neuville (SS2, SS7), Elfyn Evans (SS4, SS10, SS17), Takamoto Katsuta (SS6, SS16, SS18), Adrien Fourmaux (ES15)

Power Stage

1. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) +5 points, 2. Andreas Mikkelsen/Torstein Eriksen (NOR/Hyundai) +4, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) +3, 4. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) +2, 5. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/M-Sport/Ford) +1

Championship standings (after 12 of 13 rounds)

1. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 225 points, 2. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 200, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 185, 4. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 166, 5. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/M-Sport Ford) 146, 6. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 114

Manufacturers

1. Hyundai 521 points, 2. Toyota 500, 3. M-Sport/Ford 268.