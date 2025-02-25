Tanaka scores in Championship leaders Leeds' late-show win over Sheff Utd

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Japan's Ao Tanaka and Dutch forward Joel Piroe scored late goals as Leeds came from behind to win 3-1 at promotion rivals Sheffield United on Monday, leaving them five points clear at the top of English football's second tier.

Victory over second-placed Sheffield United in the all-Yorkshire clash at Bramall Lane strengthened fallen giants Leeds' bid to return to the lucrative Premier League, with only the top two at the end of the regular season guaranteed promotion to the top-flight.

This win lifted Leeds seven points clear of third-placed Burnley, with 12 league games remaining, but defeat for the Blades left them a mere two points ahead of the Clarets.

An own-goal from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier gave the Blades an early lead they kept until the 72nd minute.

But after Junior Firpo had headed Leeds level, Tanaka and Piroe struck in the final three minutes of the game.

"I'm proud of the boys -- this is one of the toughest places you can go and it was the worst possible start," Leeds manager Daniel Farke told reporters.

"The reaction the boys showed was outstanding. We were able to find not just another gear but another two or three.

"It was a really good night for us and a priceless three points," added the German, who was serving a touchline ban after receiving his third yellow card of the season for celebrating his side's stoppage-time winner against Sunderland last week.

Blades manager Chris Wilder, speaking to Sky sports, admitted: "I would have shook hands at 88 minutes. Disappointing to concede from the set-play really, but there's a reason why they (Leeds) are a top side, so you've got to give them credit."

Meslier, in a nightmare start, had already dropped two crosses and flapped at a corner which led to a goal-line clearance when a further piece of poor play from the Frenchman was punished with a Blades goal in the 14th minute.

Callum O'Hare's header from Ben Brereton Diaz's cross was tipped on to the crossbar and down on to the goal-line by Meslier and when Tyrese Campbell headed the rebound against a post, the Leeds keeper parried the ball into his own net.

The Blades' 1-0 lead remained intact until Leeds equalised 18 minutes before full-time thanks to Firpo's powerful header from Dan James's cross.

Home goalkeeper Michael Cooper produced a fine save from substitute Wilfried Gnonto's curling shot.

But Leeds, one of England's leading clubs of the late 1960s and early 1970s, as well as the last winners of the old First Division, the forerunner of the Premier League, in 1992 were not to be denied.

Tanaka headed into the top corner two minutes from time following Firpo's header from substitute Joe Rothwell's corner to spark delirious scenes among the travelling fans.

Piroe then put the result beyond doubt in the 90th minute with a powerful shot.