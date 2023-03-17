UrduPoint.com

Tang Dynasty Tombs Discovered In China's Shanxi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Three tombs dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) have been found in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the provincial institute of archaeology

The tombs, which are in earth-caved shapes and clearly dated, were found near a sports center in the city of Changzhi during excavations conducted between April and May 2022, said the institute.

During the excavations, a total of 30 tombs were unearthed. Of the tombs, five can be dated back to the Tang Dynasty and the other 25 can be dated back to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), said Li Hui, who participated in the excavation project.

From the three clearly-dated tombs, archaeologists unearthed 48 pieces or sets of burial objects, including five well-preserved earthen figurines and a tea set featuring different textures.

"Based on the epitaphs of the three tombs, we know that their owners were all officials," Li said. "The findings provide new materials for the study of the ancient burial and social cultures in the region and during the period."

