Tank Catches Fire At Military Base In Dagestan, No One Injured - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:10 AM

Tank Catches Fire at Military Base in Dagestan, No One Injured - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A tank caught fire at a military base in the Russian North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the fire was extinguished, no one was injured, the Southern Military District said in a statement.

"On April 7, 2021, at about 23:00, a tank caught fire at an open air parking lot of a military base in the Buinaksky district of the republic of Dagestan.

Fire brigades quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured. The causes of the fire are being established," the statement said.

More Stories From World

