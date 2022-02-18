Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts of DPR Horlivka - DPR Office in JCCC

A tank of the Ukrainian security forces opened fire on the outskirts of Horlivka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Monday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A tank of the Ukrainian security forces opened fire on the outskirts of Horlivka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Monday.

"At 10:28 a.m. local time (06:28 GMT), shelling of the Ukrainian military units was recorded towards the village of Gagarin mine (outskirts of Horlivka). Four shots were fired from the tank, " the mission's respresentative told reporters.