Tank Of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire On Outskirts Of DPR Horlivka - DPR Office In JCCC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 02:39 PM

A tank of the Ukrainian security forces opened fire on the outskirts of Horlivka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Monday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A tank of the Ukrainian security forces opened fire on the outskirts of Horlivka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Monday.

"At 10:28 a.m. local time (06:28 GMT), shelling of the Ukrainian military units was recorded towards the village of Gagarin mine (outskirts of Horlivka). Four shots were fired from the tank, " the mission's respresentative told reporters.

