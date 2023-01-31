UrduPoint.com

Tank Transfers To Kiev May Provoke Supply Of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's Grandson

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's Grandson

Pierre de Gaulle, a grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, said on Tuesday that the decision of Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine could trigger the supply of more powerful weapons, increasing the risk of World War III and of nuclear conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Pierre de Gaulle, a grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, said on Tuesday that the decision of Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine could trigger the supply of more powerful weapons, increasing the risk of World War III and of nuclear conflict.

"Unfortunately, this decision will provoke the supply of more powerful weapons, weapons of longer range. It will, unfortunately, increase the risk of nuclear conflict. We are at the edge of this abyss," de Gaulle said at a panel discussion, organized by the international media group Rossiya Segodnya, dubbed "Memory of World War II in Russia and France. The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad."

The former French president's grandson noted that it was time to make peace and "reason with Americans" in this conflict, as well as to achieve a sustainable peace with Russia. He added that the public in France and in Europe was against the escalation of the situation.

"The time has come for France and its President (Emmanuel Macron) to remember that they are a great independent nation and to play the role assigned to them. It is necessary to provide Russia with substantial guarantees," de Gaulle said.

The 59-year-old called on Macron to return to the negotiating table with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine. He said the French were paying a high price for arms deliveries to Ukraine, which he described as an escalation.

"Only dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding will help us achieve a stable and lasting peace and agree security guarantees," Pierre de Gaulle told Sputnik.

Russia and France have a common history and it is strong, despite the occasional conflicts of interest and the fact that Paris has become unfriendly toward Moscow, the public figure said, noting that this common history can eclipse all differences.

Last week, Ukraine's allies decided to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems amid the military conflict launched in Ukraine by Russia in February 2022. Moscow condemns military assistance to Kiev.

Macron told reporters on Monday that France could consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Kiev made a formal request. He said no aid to Ukraine was off the table as long as it did not contribute to further escalation in its standoff with Russia.

