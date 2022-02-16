UrduPoint.com

Tank Unit Of Russia's Western Military District Returns To Base - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Tank Unit of Russia's Western Military District Returns to Base - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A tank unit of Russia's Western Military District is returning to its base after completing planned drills, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, units of the Southern Military District started returning to bases from Crimea.

"The military personnel of the tank army units of the Western Military District completed the loading of tanks and armored tracked vehicles onto railway platforms and began to march in a combined way to permanent deployment places at a distance of about one thousand kilometers after the completion of the planned exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Army Russia Vehicles Tank March From

Recent Stories

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

9 minutes ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

11 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

20 minutes ago
 PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

59 minutes ago
 Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilit ..

Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Mak ..

28 minutes ago
 Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training E ..

Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training Exercises in Sea of Okhotsk

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>