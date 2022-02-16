(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A tank unit of Russia's Western Military District is returning to its base after completing planned drills, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, units of the Southern Military District started returning to bases from Crimea.

"The military personnel of the tank army units of the Western Military District completed the loading of tanks and armored tracked vehicles onto railway platforms and began to march in a combined way to permanent deployment places at a distance of about one thousand kilometers after the completion of the planned exercises," the ministry said in a statement.