Tanker abandoned after coming under fire in Gulf of Oman: operator

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A methanol tanker came under fire in the Gulf of Oman Thursday but all crew were saved after abandoning ship and its methanol cargo is intact, its Japanese operator Kokuka Sangyo shipping company said.

"It appears other ships also came under fire," company president Yutaka Katada told reporters in Tokyo, confirming an earlier report from its Singapore parent company about a "security incident" in the busy shipping waterway.