Tanker Blast In Russia's Nakhodka Bay Leaves 2 People Killed, 1 Missing - Investigators

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:50 AM

Tanker Blast in Russia's Nakhodka Bay Leaves 2 People Killed, 1 Missing - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Two people were killed and another person is missing as gas and air mixture exploded on board a tanker in Russia's Far Eastern Nakhodka Bay, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

"In the morning, in the Nakhodka Bay near Mys Astafyeva, a gas and air mixture blasted.

No blaze was observed. According to the preliminary data, two people were killed while the whereabouts of another person is unknown," the statement read.

The investigators have launched a criminal case over the incident.

A spokesperson of the Nakhodka port authority told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that the blast took place on board the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker.

