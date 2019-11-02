VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Two people were killed and another person was thrown deep underwater in front of other sailors and rescuers as gas and air mixture exploded on board a tanker in Russia's Far Eastern Nakhodka Bay, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation's spokesperson told Sputnik Saturday.

Earlier in the morning, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee said in a statement that the blast took place on board the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker near Mys Astafyeva leaving two people dead and one missing and that the investigators have launched a criminal case over the incident.

"Today, an incident took place in the fourth harbor area of the port of Nakhodka. An explosion occurred in the area of the Zaliv Amerika's fifth cargo tank. The causes are being investigated. Three people were thrown into the sea, two were taken from the water dead ... one, in front of the rescuers, went underwater, his searches are underway," the spokesperson said.

The source added that several ships were participating in search of the missing sailor, including the Kapitan Sokolov vessel and two tugboats.