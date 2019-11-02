UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanker Blast In Russia's Nakhodka Bay Leaves 2 People Killed, 1 Missing - Maritime Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Tanker Blast in Russia's Nakhodka Bay Leaves 2 People Killed, 1 Missing - Maritime Agency

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Two people were killed and another person was thrown deep underwater in front of other sailors and rescuers as gas and air mixture exploded on board a tanker in Russia's Far Eastern Nakhodka Bay, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation's spokesperson told Sputnik Saturday.

Earlier in the morning, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee said in a statement that the blast took place on board the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker near Mys Astafyeva leaving two people dead and one missing and that the investigators have launched a criminal case over the incident.

"Today, an incident took place in the fourth harbor area of the port of Nakhodka. An explosion occurred in the area of the Zaliv Amerika's fifth cargo tank. The causes are being investigated. Three people were thrown into the sea, two were taken from the water dead ... one, in front of the rescuers, went underwater, his searches are underway," the spokesperson said.

The source added that several ships were participating in search of the missing sailor, including the Kapitan Sokolov vessel and two tugboats.

Related Topics

Dead Water Russia Oil Nakhodka Tank Criminals Gas From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 November 2019

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

10 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

11 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

11 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.