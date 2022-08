ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A tanker en route from Russia to Greece collided with a boat in the Dardanelles, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

"Our tugboat TÜRKELİ and boat KEGM-9 were promptly sent to the scene after the collision of the 140-meter tanker KARAKUZ en route from Russia to Greece and the boat with two people inside," the agency said.