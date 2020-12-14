UrduPoint.com
Tanker Hit By Explosives-laden Boat: Saudi State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:33 PM

Tanker hit by explosives-laden boat: Saudi state media

An fuel tanker that suffered an explosion off the western coast of Saudi Arabia on Monday was attacked by an explosives-laden boat, state media reported, calling it a "terrorist" attack

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :An fuel tanker that suffered an explosion off the western coast of Saudi Arabia on Monday was attacked by an explosives-laden boat, state media reported, calling it a "terrorist" attack.

"A fuel transport ship, anchored in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, was attacked by an explosive-laden boat in the early hours of this morning," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing an energy ministry spokesman.

It did not say who was behind the assault.

