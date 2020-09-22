Tanker in Gulf of Guinea Escapes Safe After Incident Involving Suspected Pirates - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A suspicious speedboat has approached a tanker in the Gulf of Guinea, which sped up and appeared to have thwarted a possible pirate attack, the Dryad Global website, which specializes on maritime security, reported on Tuesday.

According to Dryad Global, the incident took place off Ghana's coast, when the MT Hafnia Phoenix tanker was on its way from the Togo capital of Lome to the Cote d'Ivoire city of Abidjan.

The tanker was approached by a speedboat carrying eight people and a ladder.

"The vessel is understood to have conducted evasive manoeuvres resulting including an increase of speed. The vessel is understood to be safe and continuing on her way. The nature of the approach remains unclear at this stage however the confirmed sighting of ladders would strongly indicate piratical intent," the website said.

All vessels that are transiting the area are recommended to observe increased vigilance.