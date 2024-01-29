Open Menu

Tanks And Tunnels: Khan Yunis, Epicentre Of Gaza War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war

Tanks churn through the mud between bombed-out buildings in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, now the epicentre of the war, as explosions and gunfire reverberate in the distance

Khan Yunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Tanks churn through the mud between bombed-out buildings in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, now the epicentre of the war, as explosions and gunfire reverberate in the distance.

Piles of rubble tower near the entrance to a tunnel, part of the underground labyrinth the army dubs the "Gaza Metro" and where it says Palestinian group members are hiding out and holding hostages.

In the bloodiest ever Gaza war, now in its fourth month, the army has concentrated its operations in Khan Yunis, the hometown of Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, the alleged architect of the October 7 attack.

The Israeli army recently led a group of journalists through a long tunnel it said had been dug below the city, much of which lies in ruins after weeks of bombing and heavy combat.

Taken below ground, reporters were told they were walking through a tunnel hundreds of metres long leading towards a cemetery -- locations AFP was not able to independently verify.

"We are in the middle of a cemetery in Khan Yunis and this cemetery is a military compound -- over and underground," said Dan Goldfus, an Israeli commander leading the group.

Related Topics

Attack Army Gaza Metro October

Recent Stories

ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent election ..

ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent elections: Saira Bano

3 seconds ago
 DSP reviews security situation regarding elections

DSP reviews security situation regarding elections

5 seconds ago
 PTA raid on VOIP grey setup

PTA raid on VOIP grey setup

6 seconds ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall

RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall

8 seconds ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

1 hour ago
 Bugti determined to revive national game

Bugti determined to revive national game

1 hour ago
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleybal ..

GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament

1 hour ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

1 hour ago
 MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leis ..

MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustain ..

Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..

1 hour ago
 Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

1 hour ago
 PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

1 hour ago

More Stories From World