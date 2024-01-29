Tanks And Tunnels: Khan Yunis, Epicentre Of Gaza War
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Khan Yunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Tanks churn through the mud between bombed-out buildings in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, now the epicentre of the war, as explosions and gunfire reverberate in the distance.
Piles of rubble tower near the entrance to a tunnel, part of the underground labyrinth the army dubs the "Gaza Metro" and where it says Palestinian group members are hiding out and holding hostages.
In the bloodiest ever Gaza war, now in its fourth month, the army has concentrated its operations in Khan Yunis, the hometown of Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, the alleged architect of the October 7 attack.
The Israeli army recently led a group of journalists through a long tunnel it said had been dug below the city, much of which lies in ruins after weeks of bombing and heavy combat.
Taken below ground, reporters were told they were walking through a tunnel hundreds of metres long leading towards a cemetery -- locations AFP was not able to independently verify.
"We are in the middle of a cemetery in Khan Yunis and this cemetery is a military compound -- over and underground," said Dan Goldfus, an Israeli commander leading the group.
