Tanzania Arrests Top Opposition Figure Lissu, Other Leaders: Party
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Tanzanian police have arrested leading opposition Chadema party figure Tundu Lissu and other leaders, a Chadema official said.
They were arrested in the southwestern city of Mbeya, where the party was due to hold a rally on Monday to mark International Youth Day, Chadema's director of communications and foreign affairs John Mrema posted on X late Sunday.
Police had announced Sunday a ban on the Chadema youth gathering, accusing the party of planning violent demonstrations.
The youth wing had said about 10,000 youngsters were expected to meet in Mbeya to mark International Youth Day under the slogan "Take charge of your future".
Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe said he "strongly" condemned the arrests.
"We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all our leaders, members, and supporters who were arrested in various parts of the country," he said on X.
"The party is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to inform the public of every development step by step."
Chadema officials had on Sunday denounced the police ban and called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to intervene.
