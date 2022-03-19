UrduPoint.com

Tanzania Bus And Lorry Collision Kills At Least 23: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 23: presidency

At least 23 people have died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the police said

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 23 people have died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the police said.

"The death toll is now 23" after one of those injured died, said police head of operations and training Liberatus Sabas.

A police chief in the eastern region of Morogoro, Fortunatus Muslim, said the accident occurred in Melela Kibaoni, some 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the coastal city and economic hub Dar es Salaam.

"The truck driver, who was heading from the Dar es Salaam port to the Democratic Republic of Congo, was overtaking a motorbike when the two vehicles collided head-on," he said.

The bus was travelling in the other direction from the western city of Mbeya to the coastal city of Tanga, he added.

The presidency late Friday said 22 people had died and another 38 had been injured in the crash.

After the latest death, 37 remained injured on Saturday.

"Three injured have been transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam for further treatment," Sabas added.

President Samia Suluhu presented her condolences on Twitter, and urged "road users to adhere to traffic rules".

Tanzania has seen a spate of fatal traffic accidents.

On Monday, four people were killed in a coach accident outside the southwestern town of Tunduma, near the Zambian border, on its way to Dar es Salaam.

In May 2017, 35 people -- 32 of them schoolchildren -- were killed in a bus crash. The vehicle had been speeding.

Two years earlier, 42 people were killed in a collision between a coach and a lorry.

Still worse was a 2006 accident that saw a 26-seater bus carrying 74 passengers veer off the road near the northern town of Arusha and plunge off a bridge into the river, killing 54 people.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Twitter Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Died Traffic Tunduma Tanga Morogoro Arusha Mbeya Dar Es Salaam Tanzania Congo Hub May Border 2017 Muslim From Coach

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting pr ..

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting project

2 seconds ago
 Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered s ..

Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered sophisticated weapons

4 seconds ago
 IGP to announce cash prizes for best performing pe ..

IGP to announce cash prizes for best performing personnel

1 minute ago
 Police reviews security measures in Nadra mega cen ..

Police reviews security measures in Nadra mega center

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 1750 grams heroin, 2500 Xanax tablets ..

ANF recovers 1750 grams heroin, 2500 Xanax tablets; arrests six

1 minute ago
 PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>