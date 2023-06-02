Tanzania Declares End to 2-Month Marburg Fever Outbreak - WHO

The Tanzanian authorities have declared an end to the outbreak of the Marburg Virus Disease, which had been circulating in the country since March 21, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday

"Tanzania today declared the end of the Marburg Virus Disease outbreak which was confirmed just over two months ago in the north-western Kagera region.

It was the country's first outbreak of the disease," the agency stated.

During the outbreak, nine cases of the disease � eight confirmed and one suspected � and six deaths were recorded in Tanzania, WHO said.

The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with infected biological fluids, surfaces and materials. The disease begins acutely, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. There are no vaccines or antiviral medications authorized for treatment of the virus, WHO added.