UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Deploys 500 Firefighters Against Kilimanjaro Blaze

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:57 PM

Tanzania deploys 500 firefighters against Kilimanjaro blaze

Tanzania has deployed 500 firefighters to fight an inferno on the slopes of Africa's highest mountain Kilimanjaro which was under control on its third day, the national parks authority said Tuesday

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzania has deployed 500 firefighters to fight an inferno on the slopes of Africa's highest mountain Kilimanjaro which was under control on its third day, the national parks authority said Tuesday.

The fire was spotted on Sunday afternoon at the Whona area, a rest centre for climbers using Mandara and Horombo, two of the several routes up the mountain which rises 5,895 metres (nearly 20,000 feet) above sea level.

"To a large extent, the fire is now under control, especially in vulnerable areas in which it could easily spread," Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) spokesman Paschal Shelutete said.

"We have also taken all necessary precautions to ensure that all visitors and their equipment are not affected," he said.

The affected area is about 28 square kilometres (10 square miles) so far, TANAPA director general Allan Kijazi said in a short video posted on social media.

"I hope we will completely contain the fire in the evening or by tomorrow," he added.

Hundreds of volunteers, residents and students were mobilised to fight the fire.

The flames could be seen from the nearby town of Moshi.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by porters accompanying mountaineers.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Social Media Moshi Tanzania Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

16 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

16 minutes ago

Barack Obama pushes Democrats' get-out-the-vote ca ..

3 minutes ago

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

31 minutes ago

Expo Khor Fakkan gears up for launching 10th Weddi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.