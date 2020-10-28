Tanzania holds election marred by accusations of fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tanzanians voted Wednesday in an election overshadowed by opposition complaints of irregularities such as ballot-box stuffing, as President John Magufuli, who is accused of stifling democracy, seeks a second term in office

Stone Town, Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzanians voted Wednesday in an election overshadowed by opposition complaints of irregularities such as ballot-box stuffing, as President John Magufuli, who is accused of stifling democracy, seeks a second term in office.

Long deemed a haven of stability in East Africa, observers say Tanzania is sliding into autocracy under Magufuli and his Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has been in power since 1961.

After what rights groups have slammed as a sustained crackdown on political competition, the opposition had already voiced concern about the fairness of the election ahead of polling, and on Wednesday both parties on mainland Tanzania and semi-autonomous Zanzibar cried foul.

"Voting reports indicate widespread irregularities in the form of preventing our polling agents from accessing polling stations," presidential candidate Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party said on Twitter.

"If this continues, mass democratic action will be the only option to protect the integrity of the election.

" Chadema secretary general John Mnyika told AFP that their lawmaker in the Kawe district of Dar es Salaam, Halima Mdee, was briefly arrested after protesting the discovery of ballot boxes stuffed with "pre-marked votes" in favour of the ruling CCM.

In volatile Zanzibar, where the opposition ACT-Wazalendo said 10 people were killed in the run-up to the vote, party official Muhene Said Rashid showed journalists piles of stamped ballots with tick marks next to Magufuli's name which he said had been seized from CCM "zealots".

He said party agents had been kicked out of some polling stations and "we expect they will be kicked out during counting", as polling stations began closing across the country at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).

"We are finalising together with the political party agents and will start counting immediately," polling clerk Phinias Masiga told AFP in Dodoma after voting ended.

The president of Tanzania's electoral commission, Semistocles Kaijage, said they had not yet received complaints on the incidents of ballot stuffing.