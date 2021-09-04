UrduPoint.com

Tanzania In New Crackdown On Opposition Party

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:18 PM

Tanzania in new crackdown on opposition party

Tanzanian police arrested several members of the country's main opposition Chadema party on Saturday, the latest crackdown on a group pushing for constitutional reform in the East African nation

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Tanzanian police arrested several members of the country's main opposition Chadema party on Saturday, the latest crackdown on a group pushing for constitutional reform in the East African nation.

The action follows the detention of Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe on terrorism charges that his party have branded a bid by President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government to muzzle the opposition.

Police detained nine party members and raided its offices in the northern lakeside town of Musoma to block a planned symposium by the youth wing on constitutional change, Chadema said.

"We strongly condemn this blatant violation of the constitution and rule of law, sowing the seeds of hatred, discrimination and discord within communities," it said in a statement, protesting at the "suppression of democratic rights" by police and other security forces.

Mbowe has been behind bars since July 21 when he was arrested along with a number of other senior Chadema officials hours before they were to hold a similar forum on calls for a new constitution.

The 59-year-old has been charged with terrorism financing and conspiracy in a case that the opposition says shows Hassan is continuing the oppressive rule of her late predecessor John Magufuli.

He is due to appear at the High Court again on Monday, although his trial has been held up by legal wrangling, with his defence team most recently challenging the legality of the charge sheet.

Referring to Saturday's arrests, Longinus Tibishibwamu, police chief in the Mara region of which Musoma is the capital, said the force cannot allow such events to take place.

"The president has instructed that people should now focus on economic development... So such conferences will have to wait," Tibishibwamu was quoted as saying by local media.

Related Topics

Police Musoma July Media Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab listen peoples' problems at ..

Chief Minister Punjab listen peoples' problems at open Katcheri

1 minute ago
 AJK legislative Assembly pays tributes to Syed Ali ..

AJK legislative Assembly pays tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, condemns funeral res ..

1 minute ago
 RO directs best arrangements to ensure transparent ..

RO directs best arrangements to ensure transparent, impartial elections

1 minute ago
 Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and C ..

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth review bilateral r ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for strict monitoring of oxygen cylin ..

Commissioner for strict monitoring of oxygen cylinder rates

6 minutes ago
 Vital to introduce solar energy system in railways ..

Vital to introduce solar energy system in railways

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.