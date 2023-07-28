Open Menu

Tanzania Invites Russian Officials, Firms To Mining Forum In October - Minerals Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Tanzania Invites Russian Officials, Firms to Mining Forum in October - Minerals Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Tanzania has invited Russian officials and mining companies to the International Mining Forum that the Eastern African nation will host in October, its minister of minerals told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, we have already invited our Russian counterparts, also Russian companies, to take part in the International Mining Forum in Dar Es Salaam in October," Doto Biteko said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

Dar es Salaam, a key African port city, will host the mining and investment forum from October 25-26.

The gathering will be held under the aegis of Tanzania's Ministry of Minerals under the motto "Unlocking Tanzania's Future Mining Potential." It looks to connect Tanzanian, African and global mining community with ministers, chief executives, industry leaders and policymakers from across the world.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

World Russia St. Petersburg Dar Es Salaam Tanzania October Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World