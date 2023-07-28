Tanzania Invites Russian Officials, Firms to Mining Forum in October - Minerals Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Tanzania has invited Russian officials and mining companies to the International Mining Forum that the Eastern African nation will host in October, its minister of minerals told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, we have already invited our Russian counterparts, also Russian companies, to take part in the International Mining Forum in Dar Es Salaam in October," Doto Biteko said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

Dar es Salaam, a key African port city, will host the mining and investment forum from October 25-26.

The gathering will be held under the aegis of Tanzania's Ministry of Minerals under the motto "Unlocking Tanzania's Future Mining Potential." It looks to connect Tanzanian, African and global mining community with ministers, chief executives, industry leaders and policymakers from across the world.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.