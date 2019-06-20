UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Launches Appeal To Raise Bonuses For National Team

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:13 PM

Tanzania launches appeal to raise bonuses for national team

Tanzanian authorities launched a fundraising campaign on Thursday aimed at raising nearly half a million dollars to "motivate" the national team who are about to play their first Africa Cup of Nations match in nearly 40 years

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Tanzanian authorities launched a fundraising campaign on Thursday aimed at raising nearly half a million Dollars to "motivate" the national team who are about to play their first Africa Cup of Nations match in nearly 40 years.

By the afternoon, a third of the amount had been raised, said the country's vice-president Samia Suluhu, adding that "the goal is to reach one billion shillings", about $436,000 US dollars.

"Our last participation was 39 years ago. All this time, we were asleep. Now we are waking up," said Suluhu.

"This is our team, the Tanzanian team. We must support it financially," she said, explaining that the government had not set aside a budget for the national team's possible participation in the competition.

Celebrities and companies took turns in front of the vice-president to reveal the amounts in their envelopes.

Tanzania will play their first match in Group C on Sunday against Senegal in Cairo. They will then face neighbours Kenya and Algeria. In the 1980 finals, Tanzania finished bottom of their group with one point.

Related Topics

Africa Budget Cairo Algeria Tanzania Senegal Kenya Sunday All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

CENTCOM Refutes Tehran's Claim That US Drone Was S ..

3 minutes ago

CDA to introduce ITS system on Expressway

3 minutes ago

Trump Says 'You'll Soon Find Out' if US Strikes Ir ..

3 minutes ago

US Senate Passes First of 22 Resolutions to Block ..

3 minutes ago

Riga Mayor Removed From Office After Losing Confid ..

9 minutes ago

Defending champion Valverde wins first stage of Ro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.