Tanzania Opens Embassy In Austria

Published June 12, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Tanzanian Foreign Minister Stergomena Tax inaugurated the eastern African nation's embassy in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday.

"She urged (the diplomatic mission) to continue enhancing the existing bilateral relations with Austria & Multilateral Institutions present in Austria," the Tanzanian Foreign Ministry said on social media.

The Austrian ministry said it was delighted to host the mission, which it said reaffirmed Vienna's importance as a center of international diplomacy.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg hosted his Tanzanian counterpart at the ministry for talks on regional and global security issues. The diplomats said they were committed to strengthening the existing relations between their two nations.

