Tanzania Opposition Demands Fresh Elections, Calls For Mass Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:37 PM

Tanzania's opposition on Saturday called on its supporters to take to the streets and protest President John Magufuli's resounding election victory, which it has rejected as fraudulent, demanding a rerun

Stone Town (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzania's opposition on Saturday called on its supporters to take to the streets and protest President John Magufuli's resounding election victory, which it has rejected as fraudulent, demanding a rerun.

"We first call for fresh elections as soon as possible. We call for continuous, peaceful, countrywide demonstrations until our demands are met," Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe said at a joint press conference with another opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo.

More Stories From World

